11 officers get postings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 26: The Government has ordered posting of 11 officers with immediate effect.

According to the orders, Raman Kumar Kesar, Joint Chief Electoral Officer and ex-officio Additional Secretary Election Department has been posted as Additional Transport Commissioner J&K, while Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, Additional Transport Commissioner J&K has been posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Kuldip Kumar Sepolia, Deputy Secretary, Power Development Department was posted as Deputy Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Ashok Kumar Dogra, Deputy Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department has been posted as Deputy Secretary Home Department, while Anil Salotra, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Jammu was posted as Deputy Secretary Home Department and Umesh Sharma, Under Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment was posted as Under Secretary, Home Department.

Mohammad Amin Shah-I, Under Secretary, PHE Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been posted as Under Secretary, Finance Department, while Nividata Munshi, Under Secretary, Home Department was posted as Under Secretary, PHE Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Ghulam Dastgir Alam, Under Secretary, Finance Department has been posted as Under Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Naseer Ahmad Wani, awaiting orders of adjustment was posted as Additional Secretary, School Education Department.

Meanwhile, the services of Tabish Saleem, presently awaiting orders of adjustment have been placed at the disposal of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth for utilization of his service in the Mission Youth.