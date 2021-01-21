Lt Governor pays tributes to martyred Army soldier

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of Havaldar Nirmal Singh in an unprovoked sniper fire incident by Pakistan at LoC in Krishnaghati Sector today.

Paying tributes to the martyred soldier, the Lt Governor observed that we are eternally indebted to our men in uniform for their supreme sacrifices towards ensuring integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The Lt Governor prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief.