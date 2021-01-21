DC Rajouri withholds salary of CEO RDA, Chief Education Officer for unauthorized absence

RAJOURI: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan has ordered withholding of salary of two senior officers and sought their explanation after the duo left the station without prior approval.

Directions for withholding the salary were issued during a meeting held to review the arrangements for Republic Day celebration as the Chief Executive Officer of Rajouri Development Authority, and Chief Education Officer of School Education Department, were found absent and it came to fore that the duo left the station without prior approval.

The DC Rajouri, while taking serious note of the absence of the officers, issued directions for withholding their salary, besides seeking explanation from them.