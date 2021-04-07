Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits Hiranagar; takes part in the ongoing ‘Block Diwas’

Government – a facilitator; Jan Bhagidari imperative for accelerating the developmental process: LG

Public and their representatives must themselves decide the structure of development in their respective areas, says the LG

e-inaugurates Water Supply Schemes worth Rs 7.52 cr, CFC building costing Rs 50 lakhs, upgraded GHS Kore Punnu, Marheen at Rs 40 lakhs

Dry port and Cold storage coming up in Kathua to give fillip to socio-economic development, besides generating substantial employment: LG

All remaining Panchayats to get Panchayat Bhavans: Lt Governor

Lt Governor directs officers to submit a comprehensive plan regarding the urgent developmental needs of the region at the earliest

Directs for strict action against officials not attending to public grievances

Hands over various certificates and sanction letters to beneficiaries under different departmental schemes

Calls for 100% saturation of all Farmers’ welfare, Social Security and beneficiary oriented schemes

Inspects stalls, takes stock of grievances received and measures taken for redressal of the same

KATHUA: To take a firsthand appraisal and review the effectiveness of Block Diwas platform in redressal of public grievances, besides to assess the on-ground coverage under various government services and welfare schemes being provided to the people, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today participated in Block Diwas at Hiranagar, Kathua.

The visit of Lt Governor proved to be yet another milestone in augmenting the water supply in the region, with Lt Governor e-inaugurating 04 Water Supply Schemes worth Rs 7.52 cr, besides other developmental projects costing Rs 90 lakhs.

At the outset, the Lt Governor inspected the stalls displayed by various departments, and enquired about the grievances received and the measures taken by the respective departments for redressal of the same.

Speaking on the significance of Block Diwas, the Lt Governor observed that the aim of the public outreach initiative being organized across the UT is to address the day to day grievances and issues of the people by making the public welfare services of various departments available at one place.

The Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to be well versed with all the welfare schemes and put in their best efforts to mitigate the problems of people, and be sensitive to their issues. “Strict action shall be taken against officials not attending to public grievances”, he asserted.

The Lt Governor said that the government is putting untiring efforts to remove all difficulties and making services & welfare schemes easily accessible to citizens.

“Government is working on the mission mode to ensure availability of basic necessities viz. roads, drinking water and electricity, to every citizen of the UT, besides working earnestly towards bringing substantial Industrial Investment, promotion of tourism and creating employment avenues for youth. We are committed to ensure 100% saturation of all Farmers’ welfare, Social Security and beneficiary oriented schemes so that the benefits of such schemes reach to every eligible beneficiary. Besides, providing better livelihood to farmers by tapping the vast potential of the agriculture and horticulture sector in J&K is the focused area of the government”, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government is sensitive towards the issues of farmers and population living in border areas. Their issues would be resolved on priority. Various farm centric initiatives have been taken by the government, several laws have been relaxed wherein farmers can now avail benefits from different government sponsored welfare schemes and programmes which were previously not available owing to restrictive enactments, said the Lt Governor.

High density plantation is now a reality in Jammu region also. Now, any farmer can develop orchards and can go for High density plantation irrespective of their land holding. Youth would be given every possible assistance and handholding to become successful entrepreneurs, he added.

The Lt Governor said that a number of initiatives have been launched and many others are in pipeline for overall development in every village and block of the UT.

Referring to the release of 50% revenue and capital outlay, the Lt Governor said that it is for the first time that funds have been released on the very 1st day of the financial year.

The recently approved highest ever budget of Rs.1,08,621 crore for the Union Territory witnessed a quantum jump in the allocation of Budget in all sectors, including PWD(R&B), Power, PHE, Tourism etc, he added.

Emphasizing on empowering and strengthening the grassroots democratic setup, the Lt Governor underscored that Functions, Functionaries, Finance, and Framework help operate a Panchayat effectively.

I assure that every Panchayat will get Rs 1 crore for development purposes, which will be double from the previous allocation. All remaining Panchayats will get Panchayat Bhavans at the earliest, maintained the Lt Governor.

A provision of Rs 10 crore has been kept for every DDC, besides funds are being allocated to Panchayats and Blocks, he added.

DDC members and PRI representatives who were present on the occasion in large numbers expressed their gratitude towards the Lt Governor led UT Administration for empowering the 3-tier Panchayati Raj system in J&K. They also extended their full support and cooperation to the Government’s efforts for complete grassroots development in the UT.

DDC Chairperson Kathua, Col Mahan Singh and DDC Vice Chairperson, Raghunandan Singh spoke on the occasion and thanked the government for being sensitive to the hopes and aspirations of the people, besides apprising the Lt Governor about the developmental needs and public issues of the region.

While addressing the issues and demands of the area projected by the public representatives present there, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a comprehensive development plan addressing the urgent developmental needs of the region so that necessary measures can be taken in this direction.

He further directed the concerned officers for speeding up the process of distribution of Golden cards under SEHAT scheme.

Underlining the importance of Jan Bhagidari, the Lt Governor termed the Government as a facilitator to the people. He said that people and the public representatives must themselves decide what development should be done in their area on the basis of their needs and requirements, and monitor the execution of the work.

On employment generation, the Lt Governor said that the unprecedented new Industrial development scheme of Rs 28,400 cr would generate more employment. We are also expecting to bring in investment of Rs 20,000 cr-Rs 25000 cr in coming two years. 24,000 posts are being filled through the accelerated recruitment process.

Terming transparency, accountability, and responsiveness as the core objective of the government, the Lt Government said that regular review and monitoring of the progress of development works is being done at all administrative levels. Now people can also monitor the utilisation of funds and the execution of development works, he added.

All the departments have been directed to make their respective e-office functional at the earliest for establishing paperless and minimum human interface governance, the Lt Governor said.

To address the issue of water supply in the area, the Lt Governor said that 100 % saturation under ‘Har Ghar Nal se Jal’ in 13 districts of the UT would be completed this year.

Underscoring the measures being undertaken for meeting the developmental aspirations of the people, the Lt Governor observed that Dry port and cold storage being established in Kathua would give fillip to the socio-economic development of the region, besides generating substantial employment for the local youth.

He also noted that, recently 12 villages of Hiranagar tehsil and 5 villages of Marheen tehsil have been declared as border villages taking the total to 90 villages (51 in Hiranagar and 39 in Marheen).

Referring to the ongoing celebrations of Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Lt Governor said that the Stories of courage and valour of brave-hearts like Brig. Rajinder Singh, Maqbool Sherwani, Ms Mali and other unsung heroes of every area would be told in schools, and are being included in curriculum so that the young generation would know about their sacrifices.

The Lt Governor also urged all eligible people to get vaccinated, besides following all the precautionary measures and COVID related SoPs.

Later, the Lt Governor handed over various certificates and sanction letters to beneficiaries under different departmental schemes as a token of service delivery to be ensured by the Government in such camps regularly.

Hearing Aid, Financial Aid under Marriage Assistance Scheme, Pass books under Ladli Beti scheme, Micro debit cards, Tablet computers to meritorious girls and teachers, Schools bags were provided to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

The Lt Governor also handed over the keys of subsidized Laser Land Leveler and Combine Harvester to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor held interaction with DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, members, Sarpanches, PRI representatives and listened to their issues and demands.

Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua; public representatives and large number of people from all walks of life were also present on the occasion.

The projects which were e-inaugurated today included Water Supply Scheme Gadyal at Panchayat Gadyal, Block Hiranagar costing Rs 1.15 cr; Water Supply Scheme, Kore Quasba at Panchayat Kore Quasba, Block Hiranagar, costing Rs 2.16 cr; Water Supply Scheme, Kheri Maltha at Panchayat Kheri Maltha, Block Dinga-Amb costing Rs 1.88 cr; Water Supply Scheme, Satoora at Panchayat Satoora, at the cost of Rs 2.33 cr; CFC building of RDD under BADP Model Village Scheme at Kore Punnu, Marheen worth Rs 50 lakhs besides, Upgradation of Government High School in Marheen done at the cost of Rs 40 lakhs.