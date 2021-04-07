Div Com urges people to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour, follow SOPs

‘All control measures intensified, committees constituted to check violations’

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer today urged the people to cooperate with the administration and follow Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs keeping in view fresh surge in the cases.

Addressing a press conference here, Raghav said “We have witnessed fresh surge in cases in last 3 weeks, particularly in district Jammu and the people need to follow all SOPs to control further spread of Covid-19″. The people’s cooperation in following SOPs including Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and avoiding gathering is imperative to contain the spread, he added. He said that the preventive measures have been intensified, while committees have been constituted to check violations.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Managing Director National Health Mission, SSP Jammu, Principal Government Medical College Jammu, Director Health Services, Joint Director Information were also present.

The Managing Director, NHM informed the media about the overall situation of Jammu division. He informed about that testing capacity has been increased in all the districts, while 100 percent sampling of all the incoming travellers at Airport, Railway stations and Lakhanpur is being ensured.

He further informed about the positivity rate, recovery rate, death rate. “Health department is putting in all possible efforts to deal with the emerging situation, however people’s cooperation is most important to contain the spread, he said.

Principal GMC Jammu also informed that all existing facilities have been augmented including Bedding capacity, availability of oxygen, staff and others to deal with the situation.

The DG Family welfare and immunization also informed about the progress of vaccination drive and urged people to come forward and take doses of vaccine.

All the concerned officers also cleared queries of the media persons.