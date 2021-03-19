Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits AMUL Plant at Anand, Gujarat

J&K Government making reformative interventions to bring new era of White Revolution in the UT, says the Lt Governor

Modalities being explored for promoting Milk Production & Dairy-farming: LG

Government creating better livelihood opportunities for farmers and all those involved in dairy production: LG

GUJARAT: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited AMUL Plant at Anand District, Gujarat to have a first-hand appraisal of the facilities being put up for the milk production, processing and other related products.

He was accompanied by Dr. Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, AMUL.

The Lt Governor discussed the modalities for promoting milk production and increasing its capacity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with active involvement of various stakeholders like AMUL.

J&K Government is making reformative interventions to bring a new era of White Revolution in the UT, besides creating better livelihood opportunities for farmers and those associated with dairy production, said the Lt Governor.

Speaking on the growth potential of Milk Production and Dairy-farming in J&K, the Lt Governor observed that the sector has a great potential to generate huge employment in the UT and can contribute massively in the socio-economic transformation of the farming community.

J&K Government is working on multi-pronged strategy to increase milk production and double the Dairy farmers’ income. Big players like AMUL, in collaborative efforts with the Government has a major role to play in the promotion and growth of milk production and other related activities in the UT, he added.

The Lt Governor also asked Dr. Rupinder Singh Sodhi, MD, GCMMF Ltd, AMUL for working out a comprehensive plan for bringing revolutionary changes in the dairy sector in J&K.

The Lt Governor underlined the importance of exchanging ideas and sharing of knowledge, besides replicating the successful models being implemented in other States/UTs for having better outcomes.