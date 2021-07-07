Lt Governor launches Web Portal of Electrical Inspection Wing, Jammu

End to End electrical inspection process converted into online mode making it more convenient for the public

SRINAGAR: In order to make the services of Power Development Department easily accessible to the people, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today launched the Web Portal of Electrical Inspection Wing, Jammu.

Highlighting the key features of newly launched portal, the Lt Governor observed that the initiative would make the electrical inspection process more convenient for the public.

The whole end-to-end process, that is, right from the application stage, depositing inspection fees, fixing date of inspection to the issuance of fitness certificate has been converted into online mode, he added.

This will also ensure the issuance of fitness certificate in a time specific schedule, thus enabling the commissioning of installations for public use within the given timeframe, said the Lt Governor.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department informed that the applicant can log in to www.eijammu.in and apply for the inspection process.

Time-bound procedure has also been established wherein approval/denial shall be conveyed to the applicant through the website within 12 days.

The initiative also aims at rectifying the shortcomings pointed out by the Electrical Inspection Agency within specified period in respect of a consumer after which the e-fitness certificate shall be issued by merely going through the rectified photographs uploaded by the applicant, without the need for re-inspection, thereby saving time.

For avoiding any electrical hazard/danger to life and property a provision has been kept for the public to upload picture of any unsafe electrical installation, if they notice in their area, for immediate rectification by the utility staff, it was informed.

The Lt Governor directed for spreading the word out so as to bring awareness amongst the public for getting their installations inspected for ensuring safety.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and other senior officers were present on the occasion at Civil Secretariat.