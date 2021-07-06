Lt Governor launches online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

Devotees can now avail services like Virtual Puja, Hawan & online Prasad Booking in their name

SRINAGAR: In order to provide a personal experience to the devotees of Shri Amarnathji, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched various online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

For millions of devotees who are unable to visit the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shrine Board has brought Darshan, Hawan, and Prasad facility under the virtual mode. The devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee’s name. Prasad will be subsequently delivered at doorsteps of the devotees.

With the launch of new online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the devotees of Lord Shiva from across the world can perform online virtual Puja and Hawan at the Holy Cave, observed the Lt Governor.

Online Prasad booking service was also extended to the devotees through this initiative, he added.

“Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board is extending online services including Virtual Pooja for devotees in their name, Virtual Hawan(with darshan) by name & Online Prasad booking”, said CEO, SASB, Nitishwar Kumar.

The CEO noted that the online services can be booked through Amarnathji Shrine Board’s website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com by clicking Book Online Pooja/ Hawan/Prasad link & through the Board’s Mobile application (which may be downloaded through the link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncog.shriamarnath) from 6th July 2021, by paying Rs 1100/- for virtual Pooja, Rs. 1100/- for Prasad booking ( with 5 gm silver coin of Amarnathji), Rs. 2100/- for Prasad booking ( with 10 gm silver coin of Amarnathji ) Rs. 5100/- for the special hawan or combination of any of the above.

The Virtual Pooja or Hawan would be carried out by the Holy cave Pujari at the Cave shrine by pronouncing the name and Gotra of the devotee along with chanting of Mantras & Shlokas. The devotees would be let in a virtual online room through Jio meet application wherein they would be having a special virtual pooja and darshan of the Holy Ice Lingam in their name, he added.

“We are making an arrangement with the Postal Department for dispatching Prasad within 48 hours,” Nitishwar Kumar observed.

Once the booking is done, the Shrine Board would share the link and date/time on the registered mobile number/ e-mail id of the devotee. The virtual Pooja or Hawan would be performed as per the slots booked. The Shrine Board is also launching its dedicated channel on My Jio TV application wherein the devotees can watch live darshan anytime in the day. These steps have been initiated in the wake of cancellation of this year’s Yatra, the CEO SASB maintained.

The portal has been developed by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board with the help of National Informatics Centre, J&K.

The Shrine board has already arranged for live telecast of morning and evening Aarti from Holy Cave of Lord Shiva both on TV and Digital platforms after Yatra was cancelled for the second consecutive year in the wake of Covid surge.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer, SASB; Rahul Pandey, Director Information Department, and other officials of SASB were present on the occasion.

Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Social Welfare Department and Yasha Mudgul, Secretary, Cooperatives Department also attended the launching ceremony through virtual mode.