Lt Governor lauds exemplary courage, bravery of CRPF officer

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Lie-utenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited 92 Base Hospital and enquired about the well being of Rahul Mathur, Dy Commandant of Quick Action Team of CRPF.

Dy Commandant Rahul Mathur was part of Thursday’s encounter at Firdousabad, Batmaloo wherein he received gunshot injuries while leading the assault. Rahul Mathur later managed to gun down one of the terrorists.

‘I salute the exemplary courage and bravery displayed by Dy Commandant Rahul Mathur, despite being shot at twice’, said the Lt Governor while lauding the brave officer. The country is proud of his bravery, patriotism and commitment to duty’, added the Lt Governor.

Advisor to Lt Governor, RR Bhatnagar; Lt General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and IGP CRPF, Charu Sinha also accompanied the Lt Governor.