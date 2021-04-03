Lt Governor inaugurates Tulip Festival in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 3: To celebrate the arrival of spring and to promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, in presence of Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala, today inaugurated the Tulip festival at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden located at the foothills of the Zabarwan.

The 6-day long festival is being organized by the Department of Floriculture in collaboration with the Tourism Department of J&K.

On the occasion, renowned Bollywood Singer Badshah’s live performance enthralled the visiting tourists and attracted huge applause from the audience. More such lively performances capturing the true essence of the festival will be presented to the visitors throughout the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the Tulip Festival provides a perfect opportunity to display the diverse beauty of Kashmir.

Come and witness the magical experience of 15 lakh fully bloomed flowers of more than 64 varieties planted over 30 hectares in the foothills of Zabarwan, the Lt Governor urged the tourists.

Speaking on the revival of the tourism sector in J&K, the Lt Governor observed that despite COVID pandemic, the tourism sector is seeing a significant boom in the UT with tourists coming in large numbers.

The administration is following all the COVID related SoPs and testing is being at all tourist arrival places, besides vaccination drive is going on at a rapid speed to ensure safety of the people, said the Lt Governor. He also sought the support of the people in the fight against COVID Pandemic and asked them to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The Government is making untiring efforts to revive the tourism industry and socio-economic development of the stakeholders associated with the sector by providing better avenues and livelihood opportunities and making them Atam Nirbhar. Rs 786 cr has been allocated in the Budget for promotion of Tourism in J&K, which is Rs 509 cr more as compared to the previous year, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called upon the visiting tourists to carry the fragrance of J&K with them and share their memorable experiences with others.

Terming people’s active participation imperative in the governance process, the Lt Governor welcomed the suggestions and opinions of the people for the development of J&K and to bring a positive change in society.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the improvements being made in various sectors to facilitate the people of J&K.

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala, in his address, said that Kashmir-the Crown of India has remained abode of Sufi’s and Reshi’s whose teachings of love, peace, and brotherhood are a source of inspiration for all. He also cited the poetry of Lal Ded and Sheikh Noor ud Din Wali “Nund Reshi” and praised the natural beauty and hospitality of Kashmir.

During the festival, the visitors will see a lot of cultural activities and musical evenings, besides live exhibition of Handicrafts and Handloom products would be also an attraction for them to familiarize with Kashmir’s rich culture and traditions.

The Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone of Ornamental Cherry theme Garden “SAKURA” worth Rs 9.96 crore.

The project would have different components including Open Air Cafeteria, Water Channel, Bio Toilet, Water Reservoir, Rain shelter, View point, Kehwa point and Musical Fountain which would prove future attraction of the tourists.

Earlier, the Lt Governor visited Food Court-cum-Wazwan Festival, and Handicraft cum Handloom Exhibition and inspected number of stalls that have been set up to showcase and promote the diversified rich culture, cuisines and crafts of Kashmir.

On the first day of the festival, the visitors were mesmerized and enthralled by different musical and cultural programmes presented by local and renowned artists from outside the UT.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan- Advisors to Lt Governor and Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC accompanied the Lt Governor.

Member Central Waqf Council & Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi also attended the inaugural event.