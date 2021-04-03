Bharat Petroleum conducts online lucky draw at Ghagwal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 3: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) conducted online mega lucky draw of its scheme “Patri Pe Rafter Phir Se, Uphaaron Ki Bauchhar Phir Se” at Company Owned and Company Operated Outlet (COCO) BP Ghagwal in the presence of SSP Kathua, R C Kotwal and DDC Councillor Ghagwal Suresh Kumar.

The scheme was launched by the BPCL at its select Petrol Pumps in Jammu region in February 2021 to reconnect with its customers after having worked at backend during COVID 19 times for ensuring the smooth movement of COVID warriors.

Explaining about the methodology of the draw, Dushyant Sharma, Assistant Manager Sales (Retail) Jammu-I, said that the customers’ registration details were all shuffled at the backend at the server level and then the winner’s name was displayed on the screen after a click in front of public gathering.

BPCL’s Territory Manager (Retail) for J&K and Ladakh Rajesh Sharma while sharing his thoughts on the importance of connecting the customers, apprised the gathering about importance of taking COVID precautions and simultaneously getting the life going. He further shared the company’s recent initiatives taken at the backend for the benefit of customers.

SSP Kathua appreciated the transparency with which the mega draw was conducted via online means. He took round of facilities available at BP Ghagwal which is company’s flagship Retail Outlet. BP Ghagwal is the first COCO of J&K which is spread over 16 Kanals of land.

The details of the winners shall be displayed at BPCL’s participating petrol pumps apart from the communications to winners who were not present on the occasion through telephonic calls. Names and details of top two winners of Motorbikes are Parul fuelled at Rajouri Auto Fuel, Rajouri and Sarthi fuelled at National Trading Company, Lakhanpur.