Lt Governor hosts Republic Day ‘At Home’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hosted the ‘At Home’ reception at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

The Lt Governor interacted with the invitees from different walks of life and exchanged Republic Day greetings with them.

Family members of the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir Police, Security Forces, ex-servicemen and the changemakers of Jammu Kashmir were among the special invitees.

The customary ‘At Home’ was attended by the Chief Justice (A) Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court; Chief Election Commissioner of Jammu & Kashmir; Vice Chancellors of the Universities; former legislators; PRI and ULB representatives; Heads and representatives of various social and political organizations; eminent citizens; National Awardees; prominent artists; sportspersons; media persons; besides senior Civil, Police and Army officers, and senior Government officials.