Capt Shaurya Bali from Jammu leads 61 Cavalry contingent in Delhi Republic Day Parade

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: In a pride moment for Jammu and Kashmir, Capt Shaurya Bali, who belongs to Jammu, led the first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry that marched on the Kartavya Path, on 74th Republic Day.

The 26-year-old Capt Shaurya Bali, who is a resident of Subhash Nagar (Jammu) and son of Dr Ritu Bali and Col Dushyant Bali, has won 86 medals in National and Regional level competitions. In 2014, he received Raksha Mantri Commendation Card as well as Sher-i-Kashmir Award.

Raised in 1953, the 61st Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the World, with the amalgamation of all the ‘State Horse Units’.

The Regiment has won 39 Battle Honours and stands tall in Equestrian and Polo with 1 Padma Shri, 1 Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, 12 Arjuna Awards, 6 Vishisht Seva Medals, 54 Chief of Army Staff Commendation, 1 Chief of Air Staff Commendation, 2 Chief of Staff Committee Commendation, 2 Chief of Naval Staff Commendation, 8 Vice Chief of Army Staff Commendation, 8 Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Commendation, 1 Vice Chief of Naval Staff Commendation and 191 General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendations.