Lt Governor holds interaction with public through virtual mode; several grievances of the applicants redressed on spot

JAMMU: In continuation to the UT Government’s initiative of reaching out to the people with prompt disposal of their grievances, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today held 3rd round of the series – “LG’s Mulaqaat-Live Public Grievance Hearing”, wherein he took the first hand appraisal of people’s issues and grievances through virtual mode.

Through LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing, an institutionalized mechanism has been laid for making the grievance redressal mechanism prompt, robust, responsive and more efficient, observed the Lt Governor.

At the same time, the performance efficiency of online Grievance Redressal System is also being monitored so that requisite measures can be taken to achieve the desired results on ground, he added.

On being informed that overall disposal of grievances has increased from 52% in 1st and 66% in 2nd to 79% in 3rd round of LG’s Mulaqaat, the Lt Governor expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the performance and increase in the rate of grievance disposal. He underscored the importance of constantly making improvements in the grievance redressal mechanism in order to provide the people with effective citizen centric governance.

While taking a detailed assessment of the performance of online Grievance Redressal System-JKIGRAMS, the Lt Governor took feedback from the people on the grievance redressal mechanism being put in place by the Administration. He also reviewed the implementation of directions passed during the earlier held interactions.

The Lt Governor observed that Administration at all levels must put in dedicated efforts on grievance redressal to meet the expectations of public.

The objective of the initiative -“LG’s Mulaqaat-Live Public Grievance Hearing”, is to hold one-to-one interaction with the individuals from across the UT every month selected randomly, and take stock of their issues and concerns for prompt redressal. It also provides an important feedback on the working of Administration thus opening the window for making improvements in the working of the Government, the Lt Governor maintained.

In today’s two-hour long programme, randomly selected applicants from across the UT projected several issues pertaining to the augmentation of water supply; replacement of electricity poles; removal of encroachment on playground; pending payments on account of various works and schemes, on which the Lt Governor issued on spot directions for their immediate resolution and set timelines for the redressal of other grievances raised during the interaction.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; All Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners; IGPs; DCs; SSPs; HoDs and other senior officers of the various government departments and agencies remained present throughout the interaction and briefed the Lt Governor on measures taken for the redressal of the grievances received and their present status.