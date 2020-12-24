If you want democracy to survive, release all those detained: Dr Farooq Abdullah to LG led Admin

SRINAGAR: National Conference president and the head of PAGD Dr Farooq Abdullah Thursday trained his guns at the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asking him to release all those detained recently if the government wants democracy to survive in J&K.

Dr Farooq also demanded immediate restoration of 4-G internet services stating that Prime Minister Narendera Modi talks about 5-G, but people of J&K are craving for high-speed internet services.

Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of PAGD leaders at his Gupkar residence, Dr Farooq said that if LG-led administration and the Government of India wants democracy to survive in J&K, all those detained recently should be released immediately.

“Plus, I urge the LG administration and the Centre to ensure restoration of 4-G internet services as soon as possible. Prime Minister is talking about 5-G, but we don’t even have 4-G services in J&K. Besides, I urge the LG-led administration to provide uninterrupted power and supply to people of J&K as people have suffered for this since ages,” Dr Farooq said.

Asked whether PAGD would stay or break now that DDC polls are over, Dr Farooq said: “We are here to stay and nobody should have any doubt in it.” Awami National Conference vice president Muzaffar Shah echoed that, “PAGD will absolutely stay from here as well.”

Speaking on the occasion, PAGD leader and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone expressed gratitude to the voters who voted in the recently concluded DDC polls and also to those who didn’t vote for alliance candidates.

He, however, said that government was acting in a partisan manner and is confining people either to those or in police stations. “It should resist from this and not humiliate the great verdict of DDC polls,” Lone said. “History is witness that who tried to humiliate the peoples’ verdict ended up in a disaster. Under no circumstances, should democracy be tinkered with,” Lone said.

He said “preventive detentions” is a new trend. “What is the logic of this? We have had most peaceful DDC polls where there was not even a single violence related incident. In last three decades, we have seen so much violence. We condemn these preventive detention and with all power we have, we demand release of all those detained immediately,” Lone said. (AGENCY)