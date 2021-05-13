Lt Governor greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended warm greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor observed that the festival of Eid, which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, is a celebration of the spirit of compassion, brotherhood, and harmony.

May this auspicious festival deepen the bond of unity; bring peace, prosperity, and happiness. I urge everyone to follow the Covid protocols, offer Eid prayers at home and stay safe, the Lt Governor added.