Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu inspecting ceremonial Guard of Honour at Civil Secretariat, Jammu on Monday. —Excelsior/Rakesh

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu inspecting ceremonial Guard of Honour at Civil Secretariat, Jammu on Monday. —Excelsior/Rakesh
Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu inspecting ceremonial Guard of Honour at Civil Secretariat, Jammu on Monday. —Excelsior/Rakesh

Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu inspecting ceremonial Guard of Honour at Civil Secretariat, Jammu on Monday.
—Excelsior/Rakesh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR