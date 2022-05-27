Lt Governor Flags off Two Mobile Medical Units for J&K and Ladakh

Clinic on Wheels facility, sponsored by SBI Foundation in collaboration with Borderless World Foundation, will cater to 26 villages with comprehensive healthcare services

SRINAGAR, MAY 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged off two Mobile Medical Units for UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

This Clinic on Wheels facility, sponsored by SBI Foundation in collaboration with Borderless World Foundation will cater to 26 villages with comprehensive healthcare services.

Appreciating the initiative, the Lt Governor acknowledged the key role of voluntary organizations and stakeholders in complementing government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare services across J&K, particularly in rural and remote areas.

The Lt Governor also inspected the Mobile Medical Units and enquired about the health services and facilities available for the people.

A dedicated medical team is accompanying the mobile medical units to provide primary, preventive and curative medical facilities to the rural population at their doorsteps, it was informed.

Rakesh Aima, Regional Manager, SBI; Adv Narsingh Lagad, Trustee, Borderless World Foundation (BWF); Sh Waleed Khalid, Advisory Board Member BWF and other team members of BWF were present on the occasion at Raj Bhavan.

Director Health Services Kashmir and Additional Commissioner Kashmir were also present.