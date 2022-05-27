First Hajj flight from J&K to take off from Srinagar airport on June 5

SRINAGAR, May 27: Member Hajj Committee of India (HCI) Er Aijaz Hussain Friday said that the first flight for Hajj-2022 flight from J&K will take off from Srinagar International Airport on June 5.

“First Hajj-2022 flight from J&K will take off from Srinagar airport on June 5,” Aijaz saying. He urged the aspirants to pack their bags and get ready for the holy pilgrimage.

One million Muslims from across the globe will perform Hajj this year amid strict adherence to Covid SoPs. From India, 83000 Muslims and from J&K almost 7000 Muslims will perform the Hajj. The Hajj Committee of India has been on tenterhooks to ensure all the possible facilities are in place to facilitate Hujaj.

Aijaz will be the head of Embankment points in Srinagar and Lucknow respectively. (KNO)