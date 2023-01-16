Lt Governor cannot take independent decisions but he is doing that: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI, Jan 16:

Led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP MLAs marched to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s office on Monday to protest against his objection to a proposal to send teachers to Finland for training.

The LG’s office, however, asserted that it has not rejected the proposal but has advised the government to evaluate it in totality.

The march started after the Delhi assembly was adjourned for the day. Kejriwal and the MLAs began the two-kilometre walk from the Vidhan Sabha amid tight security arrangements but were halted a few metres away from LG’s residence by the police. The AAP legislators stood there, adamant on their demand to meet Saxena.

Sources in the lieutenant governor’s office said a message was sent to Kejriwal that Saxena has agreed to meet with him and his deputy. The chief minister also confirmed that he received a message that the LG was ready to meet him and his deputy.

Kejriwal, however, insisted that his MLAs be allowed to attend the meeting as well.

After being stopped by the police, Kejriwal and the MLAs returned to the assembly. “It is unfortunate that the chief minister, deputy chief minister and MLAs are waiting on the road to meet the LG but he refused to meet us,” he said.

During the march, the AAP MLAs raised slogans against the LG for allegedly objecting to the government’s proposal of sending teachers to Finland. They were seen carrying placards urging Saxena to allow it.

“It is unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister and AAP MLAs have to march to the LG office. I hope the LG will realise his mistake and allow teachers to train in Finland,” Kejriwal told reporters at the beginning of the march.

He also alleged that Saxena cannot take independent decisions but he is doing that. After the march was halted, Kejriwal reiterated his allegations.

The Delhi government’s works are being deliberately impeded for political reasons, he alleged, and added that “the LG is not our headmaster to check our homework. He has to say yes or no to our proposals”.

How will an elected government function if it has no power to take decisions, the chief minister asked.

Kejriwal told PTI that they were asking to meet the LG on “why is he stopping our teachers from going to Finland”.

“Finland has the best education system….We will wait here and we will fight for the future of our kids,” he said.

Assembly proceedings were adjourned after a war of words broke out between BJP MLAs and members of the ruling AAP over “illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences” by LG Saxena.

AAP MLAs protested against the LG’s “objections” to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme in Finland.

Asserting that the proposal has not been rejected, Saxena’s office said the government has been advised to evaluate it in totality and record the cost benefit analysis in terms of impact on the quality of education being provided to students.

It said the LG has also advised the Government to examine and identify similar training programmes in the institutions of excellence within the country so as to ensure optimal utilisation of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness. (PTI)