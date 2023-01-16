Kapil wins Gold in Mumbai Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 16: Ironman Kapil Arora won Gold in 10 kilometre open category at TATA Mumbai Marathon, held at Mumbai on January 15.

Over 55000 participants from different parts of India and the world competed in the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k and Dream Run categories, wherein Ironman Kapil Arora (47 years) competed in the 10km category and was ranked 1st across 595 athletes in his age category which is 45-55 years.

Kapil is from Jammu and currently lives in Mumbai. He is also a Limca Book Indian Record holder by doing 948 squats in one hour. He has completed four times IRONMAN Triathlons and is also a four times Comrades International 90km Ultramarathoner held in South Africa.