Arya Samaj organises competitions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 16: Arya Samaj Trikuta Nagar in collaboration with Arya Samaj Singapore organised an essay writing competition on ‘Role and importance of parents in our life’, here today.

The topic selected was to bring awareness and realisation of our duties towards our parents. Essay was open for all students and the general public.

93 entries were received during the competition, in which 21 were eligible for certificates of achievement with cash prizes, while others 72 were eligible for participation certificates only.

In this regard, two prize distribution functions were arranged, one at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School Nainsu Udhampur and 2nd at Oriental Aryan Convent Higher Secondary School Udhampur.

25 students from BVM School took part in the competition, wherein five were awarded with cash prizes and other 20 got participation certificates. Similarly, 12 students and two former teachers of AOC School took part, in which eight students and two former teachers got certificates of achievement and cash prizes, while four others got participation certificates.

The functions were attended by Bharat Bushan, Arya president and Ashok Gupta member Arya Samaj Trikuta Nagar Jammu, Renu Sharma Principal, teachers and staff of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School Nainsu Udhampur along with Pamila Sharma, in-charge teachers and staff of the Aryan Oriental Convent Higher Secondary School Udhampur.