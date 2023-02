Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: The Government has appointed Lt General Rashim Bali as the Corps Commander of the Leh-based ‘Fire and Fury’ Corps also called as 14 Corps.

He replaced Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, who has been appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Northern Command.

Pertinently, the Fire and Fury Corps is responsible for looking after the high-altitude mountainous border with both China and Pakistan.