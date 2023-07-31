Lt Gen Jamwal lauds GoI for initiating ‘Kranti Tirath Program’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Lt Gen Anup Singh Jamwal, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC (Retired), emphasized the significance of honoring the unsung heroes and paying tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the motherland.

He expressed his gratitude towards the Ministry of Culture, Government of India (GoI), for initiating the “Kranti Tirath” program, which highlights the contributions of these unsung heroes.

The event, organized at Gurha Salathian by Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad and Center for Advanced Research on Development and Change, New Delhi, saw the families of local freedom fighters and those from nearby areas being honored.

Lt Gen Anup Singh Jamwal, along with Prof Virender Koundal and Capt Sansar Chand, Maha Vir Chakra, lit the traditional lamp and offered flowers to Bharat Mata, marking the commencement of the function.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Anup Singh Jamwal stressed the importance of worshiping the freedom fighters and acknowledging their sacrifices. He commended the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to shed light on the lesser-known heroes through the “Kranti Tirath” program.

Prof Virender Koundal shed light on the fact that some of freedom fighters were not given the desired honour and recognition in history, urging for rectifying this oversight.

During the event, the family members of freedom fighters received due honour from Lt Gen Anup Singh, Prof Verinder, Capt Sansar Chand MVC, and Bharat Singh, Secretary Cultural Academy UT OF J&K.

Col Sukhvir Mankotia, General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad, expressed gratitude to all participants for their patriotic involvement in the event and extended special thanks to Bharat Singh for ensuring a comprehensive tribute to the unsung heroes.