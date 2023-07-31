Department of Sociology JU organizes 13th Prof S C Dube Memorial Lecture

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 31: The Department of Sociology, University of Jammu has organized 13th Prof S C Dube Memorial Lecture in the memory of Prof S C Dube, an eminent Sociologist, who was also the former Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, here today.

The lecture was organized in collaboration with Reasi and Ramnagar campuses on the theme ‘Modernity, its Rupture and Manifested Reflections’. Prof Ashok Kaul, Professor Emeritus of Sociology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, was the key speaker on this occasion and Prof Naresh Padha, Former Dean Academic Affairs, Jammu University was the chief guest.

The programme began by lighting the lamp and paying floral tribute to Prof S.C. Dube. Prof Vishav Raksha, Head, Department of Sociology introduced the dignitaries to the audience and gave the welcome address. In her address she talked about the Department of Sociology and its achievements and contributions to the society. Prof S.K. Pandey, Director, Reasi Campus and Prof. Vinod Sharma, Director, Ramnagar Campus shared their views with the audience.

Dr. Hema Gandotra, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology spoke about the academic acumen of Professor Shyama Charan Dube and narrated about his life achievements.

Dr Sapna Sharma introduced the speaker to the listeners. Prof Kaul in his lecture elaborated that Sociology is a product of modernity and how it was dear to Prof Dube in his critical contemplation of understanding the evolving Indian society. He paid his tributes to Prof Dube by reviewing the journey of modernity, its rupture and reflections on the lines of discursive discourse of illusions, disillusions and its reflective manifestations, a trajectory already treated by Prof Dube.

He asserted that while Prof Dube’s initial thrust was the ‘village India’, he explored the process of modernization and his work reflected critical indulgence of modernity with Indian society. By highlighting a few significant contributions of Prof Dube which discussed the transformation of Indian society, he pressed their relevance till date.

The lecture was followed by closing remarks by Prof. Naresh Padha, former Dean Academic Affairs. Prof. Padha lauded the Department of Sociology for organizing lectures on pertinent social topics and encouraged the organization of more such events in the future to provide learning opportunities to the young minds of University of Jammu.

Kajal Kalsi, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Diksha Nargotra, Lecturer, Department of Sociology, Prof Jasbir Singh, Prof. Vijaylaxmi Brara, Dr Gopal Sharma, Dr Ravinder Singh, Dr Monica Narang, Dr Saranjit Kour, Kunzang Angmo, faculty members from Ramnagar and Reasi campuses, Research Scholars and students were present on this occasion.