Lt Gen Dwivedi reviews security situation in Kashmir, LoC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 10: The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi who arrived here on Sunday on a three day visit reviewed the overall situation in the Kashmir valley and Line of Control (LoC).

Click here to watch video

On his arrival Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by the Srinagar based Lt Gen D P Pandey, General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps on the prevalent security situation in the valley and measures instituted to counter adversaries design, Srinagar based defence spokesperson said.

The Army Commander also interacted with senior officers of Chinar Corps.

He lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control and appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the ceasefire understanding between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both India and Pakistan.

The Army Commander visited two formation headquarters engaged in counter terrorist operations in the hinterland, the spokesman said.

On being briefed on operational aspects, he complimented them for the conduct of operations with precision while ensuring zero collateral damage.

He reiterated the credo of use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter terrorist operations.

Lt Gen Dwivedi appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir.

The Army Commander was also appreciative of the excellent Soldier Citizen connects activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments.

During the day, the Army Commander visited 92 Base Hospital at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar and asked about the wellbeing of patients admitted there.

He also interacted with the jawans of CRPF, who have been admitted to the hospital, owing to various operational injuries.

The Army Commander will be visiting forward areas on April 11 and will interact with the troops deployed on the LoC.