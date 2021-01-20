Lt Gen C P Mohanty stresses on Army modernisation to deal with threats from Pak, China

BHUBANESHWAR: Ahead of assuming charge as the next vice-chief of the Indian Army, Lt General Chandi Prasad Mohanty Wednesday said the force needs modernisation and further augmentation of its capability to simultaneously deal with threats from China and Pakistan.

Lt Gen Mohanty, who is currently the Southern Command chief, will take over from Lt Gen S K Saini after he retires on January 31.

Attending a function at Sainik School here, Mohanty said, “As of now, the major challenge before the Indian Army is to tackle both China and Pakistan at one time in the borders. (AGENCIES)