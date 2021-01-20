Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates Prominent Religious Leaders Conference on ‘De-radicalization’

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Prominent Religious Leaders Conference on ‘De-radicalization’ organized by JKNPF at Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust hall at Channi Himmat Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor called for comprehensive measures involving both de-radicalization & counter-radicalization strategy.

Terming modern education and holistic development as the only solution to all the problems, the Lt Governor laid special emphasis on adopting an integrated approach for de-radicalization and counter-radicalization through seamlessly involving three pillars- civil society including Muftis & community influencers, family and civil administration.

“Closely examining the radicalization process is the need of the hour, which I believe is fourth generation warfare. We should assess and develop resources, measures and mechanisms, required to counter such elements and extremist ideologies”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged community elders and influencers to use the technology to identify and monitor mischievous preachers for a broader mapping.

De-radicalization is the process by which an already radicalized person is brought back into mainstream of the society, while counter-radicalization is the process by which vulnerable persons are prevented from getting radicalized. We must check propagation of non-contextual as well selective messages from holy books. If anyone is treading a wrong path, it’s our responsibility to show him the right path, the Lt Governor maintained.

We have to develop the concept of winning the hearts and minds as future power will be built by those societies and the country, which control the minds and hearts of the people through equitable development of the society. We must focus on a comprehensive measures involving community, family and much required stress on positive messages, introducing books on prominent Muslim figures like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Maqbool Sherwani, Salim Ali etc, besides chapters on peace and harmony in schools and madrasas, said the Lt Governor.

He further said, “This program has been organized in view of national integrity, to bring collective energies of the citizens together, to self-introspect and to take citizens in the right direction, and I appreciate this effort.”

The Lt Governor said that this conference and the discussions with eminent scholars will lead to national integration and positivity among the people. He mentioned that if we trace the history of radicalization, it has its footprints somewhere else, and it was being promoted in an organized manner through social media. Through the joint efforts, a lot of control has been exercised on it but the attempts towards radicalization are rapidly increasing using the technology, he added.

Mentioning the teachings of Sufi Saint Mohammad Syed, the Lt Governor said that J&K has been home to values of equality and fraternity, cultural relations, communal harmony and sufi traditions.

He further said that different religious leaders have also spread the message of unity, tolerance and community activities. But there are some disgruntled elements also who have sown the seeds of hatred to divide the people. I hope that the religious leaders here will show the right path to elements spreading hate and to the disoriented people, the Lt Governor said.

The initiative of the religious leaders through this religious meet will strengthen the secular character of brotherhood, and will also bring the misguided people who have walked away from the path of harmony and brotherhood, back into mainstream, observed the Lt Governor.

There is no other nation in the world where even after so much diversity, so many cultures live together harmoniously with love, he added.

Highlighting various initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of youth, the Lt Governor observed that the UT government has initiated a mission for progress and development. The youth has been provided with means of Skill development and self employment for starting work according to their interest. A young boy Khurram, from Udhampur who has not only started his own business but has employed other youth as well has been a great inspiration for the rest of the youth in his community. Stories like his also need to be highlighted. Moreover, with the unprecedented Rs 28,400 crore New Industrial development scheme, not only new industries will come but the existing ones will also grow. Around 4.5 lakh youth will get employment avenues and opportunities. We also must spread this word in the public so that we work as a collective power, the Lt Governor maintained

For a stable livelihood for youngsters, the J&K Government has started a “Mumkin” program through which they are provided small commercial vehicles with zero margin money. Apart from this, under the Himayat programme and Mission youth, skill training for employment is also given to the youth. Platforms and facilities have also been made available for promoting Sports and cultural activities among youth, he observed.

The Lt Governor said that the way youngsters are participating actively, one can experience a new dawn.

The Government is working on the principles of equitable and holistic development. For the welfare of Kashmiri Pandit community, we are working on 6000 thousand houses and 6000 jobs for them and this process will be completed soon, the Lt Governor maintained.

The vision of the Prime Minister is very clear- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishvaas. We are moving forward with the same feeling. India is a land of unity in diversity. Despite hundreds of languages, religions and different cultures, our thinking is one, we are and will always be one, observed the Lt Governor.

Several prominent religious leaders, people from various communities, social activists, and Youth leaders joined the conference. Sanjay Kumar, a Social Activist and Program Director (J&K) of Art of Living was the Guest of honour.