Lt Col MS Dhoni returns back after completing 15-day Army stint

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer and Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni has returned back to the capital after completing his 2-week stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

MS Dhoni had joined the Territorial Army -106 TA Battalion (Para) on July 30, trained with the Battalion over the last 2 weeks and completed his stint on August 15.

Dhoni who was deployed in the Kashmir valley as part of Victor Force, stayed with the troops and took on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and also took ammunition training and lessons.

He also visited Uri and Anantnag during his 15-day stint.

On the eve of India’s 73rd Independence Day, MS Dhoni was in Ladakh, the new Union Territory where he visited general army hospital and interacted with the patients as well.

Earlier, former captain made made himself unavailable for selection for the recently-concluded limited-overs leg of India’s tour of West Indies. He was part of India’s World Cup squad that bowed out of the quadrennial tournament in the semi-final.

