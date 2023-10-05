L&T bags various orders  under different business units

New Delhi, Oct 5:

L&T on Thursday said its Buildings & Factories business has bagged several ‘large’ projects under its various business units.

One of the projects is for constructing a residential township in Bengaluru, L&T said in a BSE filing.

The business has also bagged orders from a renowned developer for constructing commercial towers in Hyderabad.

Besides, it has got a contract from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur to construct a super specialty hospital and an academic block, the filing said.

The company classifies contracts worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore as large orders.

L&T is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational firm which operates in over 50 countries worldwide. (PTI)