Killing of 6 people in Deoria: UP CM orders suspension of 15 police, revenue personnel for negligence

LUCKNOW, Oct 5: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today ordered the suspension of 15 police and revenue department personnel, including a subdivisional magistrate and a circle officer of police, for alleged negligence in the killing of six people in a clash over a land dispute in Deoria district earlier this week.

According to a press statement, a probe report on the incident in Fatehpur village in Rudrapur tehsil of the district revealed significant negligence and lack of diligence in performing their duties on the part of the employees and officers.

Subsequently, the chief minister ordered the suspension of SDM Yogesh Kumar Gaur, circle officer Jilajeet, two tehsildars, three lekhpals, a station house officer of police, two sub-inspectors, a head constable, and four constables.

Six people, including five members of a family, were killed in the clash between two groups over a land dispute on Monday.

According to the press statement, “…Several complaints under IGRS (Integrated Grievances Redressal System) regarding the illegal occupation of ‘gram samaj’ land by the late Satya Prakash Dubey were sent online to the police and the revenue department and the same were not resolved by taking serious cognizance of it by the officials concerned of both the departments.”

Former district panchayat member Prem Yadav (50) was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and killed by his rival Dubey and his family when he went to his house, according to the police.

In retaliation, Yadav’s supporters from Abhaipur brutally killed Dubey and four members of his family, including children, the police said.

Besides Dubey, his wife Kiran Dubey (52), daughters Saloni (18) and Nandani (10), and son Gandhi (15) were killed in the attack. (PTI)