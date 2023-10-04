L&T bags ‘significant’ order from West Bengal Power Development Corp

New Delhi, Oct 4: Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its power business arm has bagged an order worth up to Rs 2,500 crore from the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under “significant” category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, as per its classification of contracts.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) order pertains to setting up of wet Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems for its Thermal Power Plant at Sagardighi in the state of West Bengal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For L&T, this will be the first FGD project from a state-owned power utility.

Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, to curtail SO2 emissions, the filing said.

With this order, L&T is poised to install FGD projects for thermal plants totaling more than 19 GW, actively contributing to the government’s initiative of reducing SO2 emissions, it added.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. (PTI)