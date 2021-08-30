LS Speaker to meet Panchayat representatives in Pahalgam

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir, will visit Pahalgam on Monday and interact with Panchayat representatives.

An official said the Speaker will hold discussions with the Panchayat representatives on improving the working of the Panchayati Raj system.

Monday was the second day of Birla’s Jammu and Kashmir visit. He visited Ladakh before coming to Srinagar.

He is visiting Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme, aimed at strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Speaker will inaugurate a Parliamentary Outreach Program for empowerment of Panchayati Raj institutions on Tuesday.

The Parliamentary Outreach Program is an initiative to strengthen grassroots level institutions.

An outreach program was held in Ladakh on August 27, which was attended by around 195 Panchayat representatives.

Earlier, outreach programs were held in Dehradun in Uttarakhand in January and Shillong in Meghalaya in February. (Agencies)