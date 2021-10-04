LS committee members visit Nimmo Bazgo Power Station

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 4: Member of Parliaments (MPs) NK Premachandran and Suresh Purjari and members of Committee on Subordinate Legislation in Lok Sabha, along with Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), REC visited the NHPC Nimmo Bazgo Power Station.

During the visit, CMD NHPC AK Singh explained about various aspects of the power station and its overall contribution in hydropower development to the dignitaries. The dignitaries also witnessed ramp up and ramp down within a period of 90 seconds during the visit.

The MPs are currently on tour to Leh as part of study visit and interactive sessions with NHPC and other Government organizations like BRO, NTPC, PFC, REC, ITBP etc. The interactions will broadly cover topics related to rules and regulations related to regulatory mechanism framed under schemes like IDPS, DDGJU, Uday etc., Environment Protection Act, Central Labour Acts, Regulation of engagement of contract labours etc.