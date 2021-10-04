Cong protests against arrest of  Priyanka, death of farmers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: J&K Congress leaders under the leadership of JKPCC vice president, Raman Bhalla today took out protest rally from Bhour Camp to Karan Bagh Chowk Gadigarh against arrest of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while she was on her way to visit the kin of the victims of Sunday’s violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district and killing of innocent farmers.

The protest was organized by Congress Refugee Cell Vice Chairman & Block president Amrit Bali. Senior vice president District Jammu Rural, Sarpanch Ravinder Singh, Gurmeet Kour, Rajinder Singh, Pawan Bhagat, Jagmohan Sharma, Chandan Sharma and many others joined.

The protesters holding placards and flags raised slogans against UP Govt and demanded immediate arrest of all those who are involved in this heinous crime. Later, a candle light tribute was paid to farmers who were killed yesterday in UP to express solidarity with bereaved families.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla strongly condemned the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people including four farmers were killed in a protest against two BJP ministers. The apathy of the BJP towards our farmer brethren pains us deeply. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support. No one is above the law , FIR under sec 302 IPC must be registered against Union Minister’s son for murder of innocent farmers, he should be immediately arrested and put behind the bars for this barbaric act, Bhalla demanded.

Bhalla said farmers are fighting not for themselves but for India and food security. He hit out at the BJP and said that people will take revenge for the “bullets” through the “ballot”. Sometimes ballots of the poor are more powerful than the bullets of the oppressors. Nothing can stop the farmers, They will fight, they will win,” he added.

Bhalla slammed UP Government over police “manhandling” party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow. He said Priyanka was acting as a responsible leader without disturbing peace. Like any other responsible political leader in the country, she felt it was her duty to meet the families of those who were brutally treated and terrorised by the Uttar Pradesh police,” he said.