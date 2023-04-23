LPEF highlights demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: All J&K Low Paid Employees Federation (LPEF) highlighted various demands of the working class in the UT of J&K.

In a statement issued here, today it demanded protection of trade union rights, control on rising prices, release of DA installment due from January 2013, payment of DA arrears impounded from January 2020 to June 2021, hike in Medical Allowance to Rs 1000 per month, revision of minimum wages to Rs 600, reformulation of comprehensive rules for regularization of daily wagers, adhoc, contractual and consolidated paid employees, village guards, Anganwadi workers and others.

It also demanded restoration of old pension scheme, speedy redressal of grievances of teachers, RET teachers, clerical cadre employees, class fourth employees , pre and post 2006 pensioners, employees of PDC , TDC, JKPCC and all other autonomous bodies.

Anchal Dev Singh, convener of the Federation while highlighting the demands said the LPEF will hold a day long convention on May Day in Jammu and appealed the employees of all the departments of J&K to participate in the same.