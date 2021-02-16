Several vehicles damaged as militants detonate IED in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Several vehicles were damaged when militants detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Tuesday.

Militants triggered a low intensity IED that was planted on a tipper at Pazalpora, Bijbehara in Anantnag on Tuesday morning. “Several vehicles were damaged in the blast sound of which was heard in the entire area,” they said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

Traffic was disrupted for about half-an-hour while security forces have been rushed to the area and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. “Police has registered a case and initiated investigation to identify the people responsible behind the blast,” they said.

The IED blast comes just a day after police averted major tragedy by recovering an IED weighing 6.5-kg from near general bus stand in Jammu.