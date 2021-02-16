Employment Feb 16, 2021

Business Opportunity
Earn Extra part-time income working from home. Golden Chance to join the Wellness Industry. Take advantage of changing trends. Urgently call for details/ meeting Yusuf Ahmed.
9871955884
RECEPTIONIST REQUIRED
We need a female receptionist for an office,having good knowledge of excel,tally/busy.
Contact on 9419170022
Urgently Required
Warranty Administrator: Graduate- Fresher Salary 8 to 10K
Operation Executive: Male / Female both
Graduation- Fresher / Exp. both- Salary 11 to 16 thousand
Boiler operator: Fresher / Exp. both can apply Salary 15K
Research- B.Sc.- Chemistry/M.Sc.- Fresher Salary: 12 to 15K
94192-02815 / 94192-02817
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Production / Packing – Executive – B.Tech in Mechanical / Electrical or B.Sc – 1 to 4 years of Exp. Salary” 15 to 25K
Sales Executive: Graduate / MBA in Marketing Fresher / Exp. both Salary: 10 to 20 K
Quality / Research – B.Sc / M/Sc. – Fresher
Salary: 10 to 15K
90860-85474
hr7colours 2011@gmail.com
” Physiotherapy assistant required “
1. BPT/MPT IN PHYSIOTHERAPY
2. Salary negotiable .
3. Good atmosphere and no of patients.
“Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy
Clinic
9419836691,9149700732, Gole Puli
Nitya Laboratories
Required
Location: Jammu
Analyst: 1 No
Experience: 0-2 Year
Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc/ M.Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science
Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Microbiologist: 1 No
Experience: 0-2 Year
Qualification: M.Sc in Microbiology
Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Mobile No.: +91-8492928179,
+91-9873924093
VACANCIES
1. Mktg Assos. from J&K.
Sal: Rs 15 Plus, Qual : Grad/10+2
2. Team Head (Female) only
Exp. Min 3 yrs. Sal : Negotiable
3. Graphic Designer having good knowledge of Coral Draw.
Contact : 9086139989
Email : starinfotechh@gmail.com
RIDERS REQUIRED
FOR
HOME DELIVERY
CONTACT
94191-12821
Required
The crown international required 35 candidates, qualification Min10th, income -during training 7000,after training 25000,free hostal facility, food free,+ bonus, contact- 8899803029,8441882528,
Hostel warden
Wanted a hostel warden, well educated (Post graduation in any subject), having computer knowledge, age 27 years and above. Salary negotiable.
Louis Braille School for sightless girls,
Roop Nagar, Jammu
9596877440
6006026826
Required Staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. English Teacher M.A English + B.Ed
2. Science Teacher B.Sc + B.Ed
3. History Teacher M.A History+ B.Ed
4. Hindi Teacher M. A Hindi + B.Ed
5. Physical Teacher M.P.Ed/B.P.Ed
Date of Interview 18-02-2021
Time : 10 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780
Sd/-
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education (10-+2)
Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib
Required Teachers
Candidates should be graduate with B.Ed (Freshers can also apply)
Salary negotiable
Must be from Janipur, New Plot, Sarwal, or adjoining areas.
Contact with your CV tomorrow at
4 PM in school premises
Growing Steps Pre-School,
New Plot Puran Nagar Jammu
Phone # 7006338701
M.r.p hR. SECONDARY SCHOOL
Vikas Nagar, Thathar Paloura, Jammu
Phone 0191-2535141, 94191-96150
REQUIRED TEACHER
1. M.Sc (Botany/Zoology) .. 01 No.
2. B.Sc/B.Sc B. Ed, (Non-medical). 01 No
3. Nursery Trained …. 01 No.
Apply with resume testimonials and photo within 2-3 days.
( O S Manhas)
M.D
94191-96150, 70064-85954
ARA6 News Required
1. Video Editor:-2M/F
2. News Reader:-2M/F
3. News Anchor:-2F
4. Reporter:-in all district of J&K
5. Cameraman
6. HR:-bachelor(2year of exp.)
7. Receptionist:-F
E-mail id:- arafm0006@gmail.com
Contact No. :-9419943008
Add.:- Maloofa Complex Near Nissan Showroom, Jammu.
Interview date:-17 Feb to 20 Feb. 2021
Interview Timing:- 11:00 A.M. to 3:00P.M
REQUIRED
Computer knowing
candidate for pathological Lab. reporting work
Contact :
Dr. Satish Kenue
Mob. 9419186111, 9796222026
“REAL Job Placement Services”
We require following staff for our clients: Receptionists, peons, Helpers, Drivers, Accountants and Computer Operators
Registration Fees Rs 500 Only
Contact at 29 A/C
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Mobile No: 9906308691
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Male & Female Medical Representatives
for Different Headquarters
Rajouri – 2, Kathua – 2
Jammu-2, Udhampur -2
Salary Package (22000 PM).
Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com
Contact personally with resume.
Jorss International Marketing
68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria
(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.
Whatsapp: 9541550732
Only Hard worker/needy person applied.
Wanted
Nurse
For Clinic at Gandhinagar.
Ph 6006801818