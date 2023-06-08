Lord Venkateswara Temple Dedication Will Boost Spiritual Tourism In J&K: LG Sinha

JAMMU, June 8: Stating that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is looking ahead to a bright future, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the dedication of Lord Venkateswara temple will give a boost to spiritual tourism and a major fillip to the economic development and employment opportunities in the Union Territory.

“The dedication of Lord Venkateswara temple will strengthen religious tourism circuit in J&K, give a boost to spiritual tourism and a major fillip to the economic development and employment opportunities in the Union Territory,” Sinha said addressing the gathering at the Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple (Lord Tirupati Balaji) in village Majeen under Shivalik Hills here in the city outskirts.

Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and G Krishna Reddy along with Chairman, TTD, Y V Subba Reddy were also present on the occasion.

“The J&K UT is looking ahead to a bright future and it is our collective responsibility to contribute to the task of socio-economic growth and to ensure participation and empowerment of the common man,” said Sinha.

He stated that Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to grace today’s occasion with his presence but due to some indispensable work, he couldn’t join us.

“He has conveyed his best wishes and told me his future event in Jammu will start only after paying obeisance to Sri Venkateswara Swamy,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Sinha said that J&K is witnessing faster economic development and revival of culture in Amrit Kaal.

“The Union Territory is touching new heights of glory, divinity and development in its eternal journey,” he stated.

The Lieutenant Governor added that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan and many other organizations are making immense contributions to promote Vedic culture and traditions. I am confident Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will develop a Ved Pathshala and health Centre on priority,” he said.

“It is a historic moment in the Sanatan Journey of J&K and the country,” said Sinha.