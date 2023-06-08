DPAP Protest In Srinagar Against Decision To Stop Free Ration Distribution To Poor

SRINAGAR, Jun 8: The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Thursday held a protest here against the decision of the government to stop free ration distribution among the poor and reduction in its supply.

The party led by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also raised the issues of price rise and imposition of property tax during the protest.

Several party leaders and activists assembled at the DPAP headquarters at Sonawar area of the city and tried to march towards the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

However, they were stopped by the police near Ram Munshi Bagh and were not allowed to move further.

Speaking to reporters, DPAP’s provisional president for Kashmir, Muhammad Amin Bhat, said the party had sought permission to take the protest march to the office of divisional commissioner, Kashmir, but they were denied the permission.

”People do not get ration. We want additional ration be provided to the people. Other essentials are not available. The prices of essentials have increased. Unemployment has risen. We are protesting against all this,” Bhat told reporters.

He said the party was registering its protest against the property tax which the government would start collecting after a few days.

Bhat demanded assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir so that a popular government would address these issues.

”We appeal to the election commission to conduct assembly polls here. Let an elected government see to these issues,” he said. (Agencies)