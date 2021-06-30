Looking To Buy A Washing Machine? Here Is A Buying Guide

Washing machine is a great addition to any household.

Today’s machines offer many exciting options, including steam or hot-water wash, detergent dispensers and timers. So, there is simply no end to the choices you can make. Still it’s important that you consider the following factors while shopping for a unit. What factors? Read on to find out-

The capacity and size of the machine-

The main thing to consider when buying a washing machine for your family is its load capacity. This is measured in kilograms and is related to the number of people in the household.

The load capacity of the machine should be sufficient to wash all your laundry in one wash cycle.

Before buying a washing machine, you need to measure the wash area of your home and determine the dimensions of the door to the wash area. This is to make sure you buy the right size.

Fully-Automatic or Semi-Automatic Washing Machine- which one to buy?

There are two types of washing machines depending on the operation they perform. One is fully automated and the other is called semi-automatic. Meaning, the degree of manual intervention is key to this classification.

Each of the two has its advantages and disadvantages.

Semi-Automatic Washing machines-

This is a classic device that comes with two tubs or compartments. One for drying and one for washing. This type of machine requires a lot more manual intervention.

It allows for more control of the washing process, but is still labour-intensive. Semi-automatic washing machines are always top-loading.

Key points-

-It is easy to use. There are no high end features, so operations are handled by simple controls.

-It is very affordable.

-It takes less time to wash and dry.

-Requires less water. If saving water is something you care about, this is the machine you need to buy.

-It reducesyour total energy consumption.

-Low maintenance costs.

-Manual operations are required.

– The clothes need to be transferred from the washer to the dryer manually.

-There is no temperature setting.

Fully-Automatic Washing Machine-

This modern device is equipped with many new and attractive features. The automated washing machine makes it easy to wash without the need for human intervention.

Simply put your clothes in the machine and press the start button. The machine will fill up the required water from the tap, select the wash cycle and rinse.

Key points-

-This is suitable for people who are time-pressed.

-No manual operations.

-Uses less space.

-There are multiple wash programs to choose from.

-Temperature settings available.

– Expensive. Although loaded with features, buying a fully automatic washing machine could burn big holes in your pocket.

-Water consumption is high.

-It takes longer to wash and dry.

Front-Loading vs. Top-Loading Washing machines- which are better?

Fully automatic washing machines can be further classified into top-loading or front-loading types. Let’s look at some of the basic differences between the two-

-The top-loading washing machine loads clothes from the top, as the name implies. This machine places the tub vertically.

-The front-loading washers load clothes from the front. Your washing preferences and washing style will determine the type of washer you choose.

-Since you don’t need to bend down to load your clothes, top-loading washers are generally more convenient to use. They are also ergonomically made.You can also add clothes during the cycle or after it has started. It distributes detergent and softener more efficiently than front-loading washers.

-Since they have a tumbling action, front-loading washers use less water than top loaders. Front-loading washers are gentler and have a smoother wash cycle. They can also wash delicate clothes much more easily.

-Top loading washing machines can cause damage to clothes if they are overloaded. Because they cannot be fully submerged in water, it can have trouble washing larger items like pillows and comforters.

-The front-load washer produces a cleaner and better result.

-Since the clothes are immersed in water continuously for longer periods of time, top-load washing machines wash faster and have a shorter cycle.

-The front load variety has a faster spin rate than top loaders. You also get a variety of useful features like hot wash options and child lock.

-Top-loading washing machine are more cost-effective than other models because of their simpler design and construction. They take up less space and are energy-efficient.

-The front-load washers offer a more thorough wash cycle and the best water heating options.

-The top-load machine is a good option if you don’t have a water shortage and your budget is tight. The front-loading washing machines are recommended if budget is not a constraint.

What washing programs would you want in your washing machine?

Multiple wash programs are necessary in washing machinesas we all wear different clothes and live in different climates. This is an important aspect to look at when buying a washing machine.

You should have the option to choose from a variety of wash programs in order to be able to wash all kinds of clothes.

-You will need to have monsoon settings if you live in an area with heavy monsoon. This removes dampness and dries clothes faster.

-A machine that has a 24-hour delay setting is also very useful for families with working couples.

-If the family has children or grandchildren, they will need special wash programs that aim at killing germs in clothes.

Although extremely basic, these selection criteria are more than sufficient to help you pick the best washing machine for yourself.