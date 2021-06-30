Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

KULGAM: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Official sources said that following specific information about the presence of terrorists, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, Army and CRPF at Chimmer area in Kulgam.

However, when security forces were moving towards the target area, terrorists hiding there fired at them with automatic weapons. The security forces retaliated ensuing in an encounter, they said.

They said reinforcement has been rushed and the area has been further cordoned off to foil any attempts by terrorists to escape.

Additional security forces have also been deployed in adjoining areas to maintain law and order, they added. (AGENCIES)