Long queues outside Polling Stations across North Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Long queues were seen at Polling Stations across 16 constituencies in North Kashmir that voted today in the third and final phase of Assembly polls.

Polling in these constituencies spread over three districts of Kashmir was brisk this morning as people arrived at the Polling Stations ahead of scheduled start. However, in a couple of hours the queues became shorter but voters continued to cast their vote in ones and twos.

The voters said the people were getting a chance to elect their Assembly members after a long time and they were making the most of this opportunity. In some areas where the polling percentage in the last three decades was low, people were seen casting their vote with the hope that their issues would get redressal.

The last phase of the Legislative Assembly elections in Kashmir covered 16 Assembly constituencies across Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of North Kashmir during which over 15 lakh voters decided the fate of 202 candidates.

As per the figures provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) Bandipora witnessed 63.21 %, Baramulla 54.00 %, Gulmarg 65.74%, Gurez (ST) 77.96%, Handwara 69.21%, Karnah 68.50%, Kupwara 62.00%, Langate 66.60%, Lolab 63.00%, Pattan 67.30%, Rafiabad 61.94%, Sonawari 69.84 %, Sopore 45.00%, Trehgam 66.18 %, Uri 67.55%, and Wagoora-Kreeri 60.72 %.

Baramulla district had more than 7,22,923 registered voters, including 3,64,517 male, 3,58,394 female and 12 third gender voters and there are 908 Polling Stations across the district.

There are 540483 total registered voters in Kupwara district with 2,70,776 males, 2,69,697 females and 10 transgenders. The ECI had established 622 Polling Stations across district.

District Bandipora has a total of 2,59,893 voters including 1,32,679 male 1,27,208 female and 6 third gender voters. The ECI had established 312 Polling Stations, 46 as urban Polling Stations and 266 Rural Polling Stations in the district.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Independent candidate from Baramulla, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, told Excelsior that conduct of elections after 10 years is a welcome change. “Democracy thrives on the participation of the people; however, the process of electing representatives had stopped. In some areas, developmental work has been done, but urban areas have been neglected. I believe Statehood will be restored, and the Government of India is sensible enough to do that; otherwise, what is the point of holding elections? People are eager to take part in the electoral process,” he said.

Independent candidate, Aijaz Guru, brother of Afzal Guru who was executed for Parliament attack, said that he voted for the first time in his life. “There are numerous issues that people are facing. It’s not about winning or losing; all I want is to become a voice for the people. Without the restoration of Statehood, this vote will not mean anything. Only with Statehood can the representatives effectively serve the people,” he said.

Former Minister and PDP candidate, Basharat Bukhari, told Excelsior that for the last 7 years, J&K was without a Government. He said that the response of the people this time has been good, and hoped it marks the beginning of something positive.

The NC candidate from Gulmarg constituency, Farooq Shah, told Excelsior after casting his vote thanked the ECI for conducting the elections. “The young people in this area are facing numerous issues, and I have promised them dignified employment. I will develop this constituency as a tourist model,” he said.

The former Minister and Apni Party candidate from Gulmarg constituency, Ghulam Hassan Mir, told Excelsior after casting his vote that there has been a developmental deficit in Gulmarg. “I am the only candidate who can bring progress on a fast track basis,” he claimed.

Former Minister and Independent candidate from Bandipora, Usman Majeed said that he was happy to see people coming out in large numbers to cast their vote for the restoration of democracy.