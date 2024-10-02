Enthusiastic border residents came in large numbers to cast vote

Gave credit to PM for restoring normalcy on IB, LoC

Avtar Bhat

KATHUA, Oct 1: Lot of enthusiasm was seen among the border people in Kathua district who came in large numbers to cast their vote during the Assembly elections held after a gap of 10 long years.

There were no limits to the joy of border people who exercised their franchise in Assembly elections this time without fear. The border voters in entire Kathua district came in large numbers from their houses to cast their vote in J&K Assembly elections.

The people living in the border belt of Kathua district said for the first time in last 35 years of turmoil they cast vote this time without fear and threat.

The residents of Chakra Poling Station in border belt of Hiranagar who came in large numbers to cast their vote at a Model Polling Station which was set up by the Election authorities in the area, said this is first time that they are casting the vote without threat and fear.

Nanak Chand, a resident of the area who had come to cast his vote along with some of his family members recalled the 2004 Lok Sabha elections when terrorists who sneaked from across the border fired in the area and authorities were forced to stop polling. They also fired on a bus at National Highway nearby and some casualties took place due to firing, he added.

The situation is altogether different now as present Government at Delhi framed a strong policy to deal with Pakistan, said Krishan Lal another border resident. The bunkers were constructed in the border belt and people feel safe and secure now, he added.

Ashok Sharma, a social activist from border area of Mareen in Hiranagar belt said people of border area feel happy as there is no cross border firing, otherwise they have to get uprooted every year and face lot of devastation and destruction due to shelling from across. He said credit goes to Modi Government which acted strongly against the neighbouring country. Earlier, the people were unable to cultivate land near Zero Line but the situation has changed now and the border people cultivate their land now without any fear. Even this Government ended a long discrimination with border people by giving reservation to them at par with people living along LoC, he added.

At Polling Station Bani, Simriti Devi a first time voter was garlanded by polling staff. Simriti said she feels happy in casting her vote for the first time. “With my vote I can elect the representative of my choice with the hope that he will come up to the expectations of the people. The people in long queues were seen waiting for their term to cast the vote.

The other people in the queue said they hope that new Government will pay attention for development of this hilly area and promotion of tourism as Bani has a lot of tourism potential.

In Jasrota constituency, a Pink Polling Station was established at Logate Morh for women. The staff and police personnel manning this booth were women. The polling booth was decorated with balloons and buntings. A selfie point was also established there and voters were seen taking selfie. The women voters lauded the election authorities for this special arrangement. There was such an excitement among the voters of this booth that 50 percent voting was held up to one pm.

At Rakh Lachipora also in Jasrota constituency one polling booth was established for Specially abled voters. The wheel chairs were arranged at this booth for voters besides railing was also erected near polling booth for convenience of these voters.

At B D Block Polling booth in Kathua Assembly segment Vijay Gupta a specially abled voter was brought on wheel chair by his relatives to cast his vote. The 95 Year Old Balak Ram also cast his vote on this polling booth who said the arrangements nowadays are far better in comparison to sixties and seventies, he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua Dr Rakesh Minhas who visited various polling stations complimented the people of Kathua and polling staff for smooth polling. He said the turnout was much more than expectation.

He said at Dhanu Parole where two days back terrorists strike people cast their vote without any fear and threat. He said there is no fear among the border people.

The voters in various parts of Kathua district expressed the hope that after the Assembly poll Government will take steps for restoration of Statehood to J&K and also settle the other problems of the people including unemployment of youth, regularisation of daily wagers, pay stipend to unemployed youth and promote tourism in Jammu region to create employment avenues for people.

The women voters at various polling booths has high praise for Modi Government’s out of box decisions like abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, granting reservation to women, construction of houses under PM Awas Yojna and various schemes for empowerment of women.

Kamla Devi a woman at a polling booth in Kathua said our vote is for development and for that party which restored peace at borders, took strong action against Pakistan and terrorists. “We are for a strong Government both at Centre and in J&K’’, she added.