Lok Sabha Passes Bills To Introduce Women’s Reservation In Assemblies Of Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry

NEW DELHI, Dec 12: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills which seek to provide 33% reservation for women in the assemblies of Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry.

While the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2023 seeks to introduce women’s reservation in the legislative assembly of Puducherry, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill 2023 does the same with the assembly of J&K.

The bills are introduced in furtherance of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act 2023, passed by the Parliament in September 2023, which introduced one-third women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha, the State Legislative Assemblies and the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The women’s reservation will come into effect only after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken following the conduct of the next census. The women’s reservation will be in operation for a period of 15 years from its commencement. (LiveLaw)