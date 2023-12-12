Woman Among 4 Held In J&K’s Bandipora; Arms, Ammunition Recovered

DE Web Desk
Srinagar, Dec 12: Security forces arrested four people, including a woman, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, police said on Tuesday.
“Bandipora police along with Army, CRPF and Sopore Police arrested four persons, including a woman. Huge quantities of arms and ammunition recovered,” the police said in a post on X.
The police identified them as Adil Tariq Wasil, Shafkat Nabi, Musaib Khursheed, all residents of Ladoora Rafiabad Bla.
The name of the woman has been withheld.
A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police said.
