Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Recommends Expulsion Of Mahua Moitra In ‘Cash-For-Query’ Matter

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the House in the “cash-for-query” matter, sources said.

The committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, met here and adopted its report recommending her expulsion.

After the meeting, Sonkar told reporters that six members of the panel supported adoption of the report and four opposed it.

Sources said the panel recommended Moitra’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha. The report will now be sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for further action.

After the meeting, four opposition members said the panel’s recommendation was “prejudiced” and “incorrect”.

The committee had earlier heard Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint against her, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Based on information shared by Dehadrai, the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit. (Agencies)