Lok Sabha Elections | Polling Commences In Jammu Parliamentary Constituency On High Note

JAMMU, Apr 26: The commencement of polling in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu Constituency began with enthusiasm, especially among the new voters.

Across various assembly segments of the parliamentary constituency, voters were seen standing in queues much ahead of the scheduled time for polling.

The Election Commission has put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

The polling began at 7 am in all 2416 polling stations across the constituency.

Earlier, mock poll was conducted successfully in all the polling stations.