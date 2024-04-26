J&K | Fresh Firing Erupts In Sopore After Overnight Lull, 2 Soldiers Injured

SOPORE, Apr 26 : A fresh exchange of fire took place on Friday morning between terrorists and security personnel in north Kashmir’s Sopore where two Army personnel were injured on Thursday night.

An official said the fresh firing resumed on Friday morning after a night-long halt in Nowpora area of Sopore.

The area was cordoned off on Thursday afternoon after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, however on late night additional security forces were rushed to the spot to ensure that terrorists engaged in the encounter do not escape from the area.

The official further said that all the routes towards the area has been sealed while traffic and public movement has also been restricted as a precautionary measures.