Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | ECI Modifies Voting Scheme For Kashmiri Migrants

JAMMU, Apr 11: On the request of several Kashmiri Migrant organisations expressing difficulties in voting through filling of M-Form involving several bureaucratic hurdles, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has modified the voting scheme for the migrant voters.

Doing away with the old practice, the ECI has ordered that all the 22 Special Polling Stations (21 in Jammu and one in Udhampur) shall be now mapped to camps/zones individually, ensuring that every zone has at least one Special Polling Station.

In addition, the Commission has also allowed the migrant voters staying outside Jammu and Kashmir to self-attest the M-Form following certain conditions.

